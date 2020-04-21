Firms come forward to help Puducherry’s fight against COVID-19
Development commissioner and Education secretary A Anbarasu sponsored lunch for all homeless people of Puducherry on the occasion of his birthday.
PUDUCHERRY: Tamilnadu Telecom Accounts and Finance Officers’ Welfare Trust has contributed a sum of Rs 50,000 to the COVID-19 relief fund of Puducherry. A cheque of Rs 50,000 was handed over to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at his chamber on Monday, according to a release from P Santhakumar, managing trustee of the trust.
Integra Software Services Pvt Ltd, a member of CII, handed over 2 ventilators to the Health Department, in the presence of CM V Narayanasamy, Health minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam.
The Medical Students Network of Indian Medical Association has donated groceries to five special homes for 25 days by raising Rs 30,000 from students and interns of various medical colleges.