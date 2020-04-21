JIPMER gearing up to offer consultation services on phone for non-COVID patients

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: JIPMER, which has been designated as a COVID-19 hospital by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is now gearing up to start telephonic consultations for treating non-COVID patients.

Director JIPMER Rakesh Agarwal in a statement said the list of phone numbers will be put up on the institute's website. Patients can call these numbers to fix an appointment for various specialty services. An SMS will be sent with the date and time when the concerned specialist will make a telephonic call to the patient.

An online prescription will be generated and the link will be shared with the patient through their registered mobile number. Patients can print or show it to the nearest pharmacy to get the medicines.

The institute is providing testing services for COVID-19 by real-time polymerase chain reaction for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Also, JIPMER has been designated as a mentor institute for around 70 hospitals and institutions in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

An exclusive 250-bed hospital has been made functional at JIPMER to treat COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms. It is equipped with all the advanced facilities and necessary protective equipment for COVID-19.

Besides COVID-19 related services, emergency services in all departments are fully functional at JIPMER. Haemodialysis is continuing on a regular basis for more than 100 patients who are already on it. Radiation oncology is being provided to 70 patients and medical oncology and chemotherapy to 50 patients per day. Around 10 to 15 emergency services are being done and 80 to 100 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units, 400 in general wards and 20 high risk child births are being performed.