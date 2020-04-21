STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami regrets opposition to burial of doctors who died of coronavirus

Palaniswami equated doctors, besides other frontline workers in the battle against coronavirus, to God for the selfless services rendered by them.

Published: 21st April 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday regretted the episodes where locals opposed the burial of doctors who died of COVID-19 in the city and urged all to respect the dedication of the health workers.

He also equated doctors, besides other frontline workers in the battle against coronavirus, to God for the "selfless" services rendered by them.

Due protocol was being followed in the burial of such victims, he said.

"It is sad the burial of doctors was opposed to at a time when (doctors) are fighting to protect us against coronavirus," he wrote on his official twitter handle, @CMOTamilNadu.

"We all should respect their dedication and act with humanity," he added.

In two separate incidents in the last week, two doctors died of COVID-19 in the city but locals protested against their burial on grounds of fears of spread of the pandemic.

On both occasions, the mortal remains were buried elsewhere after officials could not perform the formalities in the originally selected localities.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Incidentally, on Sunday night an orthopaedic surgeon had to bury his associate, a neurosurgeon who died of COVID- 19, in the middle of the night using his bare hands and a shovel at a crematorium with the help of just two hospital ward boys after the undertakers fled when a mob, protesting the interment, attacked them using bricks, stones, bottles and sticks and chased them away.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Palaniswami said frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 such as doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and police personnel were engaged in "selfless" duty.

"The whole country is praising them for their work. I consider these, who are working to protect lives, equal to God," he said in the statement.

He further said the government has ordered that the burial or cremation of people who had died of coronavirus be done with "due protection" but expressed regret over the incidents where people protested against such formalities for the deceased doctors.

Referring to a couplet from Thirukkural, he urged people to show respect to those selfless persons who die while trying to protect the public and sought for due cooperation.

Assuring his government's "total support" to such frontline workers, he said it will take due steps to ensure such incidents do not repeat and asked them not to have any fears.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu coronavirus Edappadi Palaniswami COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp