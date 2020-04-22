STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK’s allegation against BharatNet baseless: Min

The government aims at taking its welfare schemes as well as other services to the poor in a transparent manner, through this project. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue and Information Technology Minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday refuted the allegation made by DMK principal headquarters secretary KN Nehru regarding the BharatNet project and termed it “baseless”.

Charging the Nehru made that allegation only with a political motive, Udhayakumar said, “The detailed revised tender for the BharatNet project is floated only now and no bid has been received from any company so far. At this stage, corruption charges are levelled on this project only with a political motive.”

Explaining the project’s objective, the minister said the State can provide information across the State effectively during a disaster like COVID-19 only when it has excellent communication infrastructure. Since the Centre has insisted that the project should be completed within nine months, the tender norms were revised as per the existing rules and revised tenders have been floated on April 15.  The tender norms have been revised keeping in mind the short period available, the lockdown and the forthcoming monsoon.

Udhayakumar recalled that the Tamil Nadu Fibernet Corporation Limited (TANFINET) floated tenders on December 5, 2019, and a pre-bid meeting was held on February 21.  While the queries of companies were being examined, the Union Department of Telecommunications, on March 4, communicated to the State government that the project should be completed by March 31.  At this stage, the unexpected lockdown was enforced. Hence, considering all aspect the State government floated the corrigendum for the tender on April 15.

The minister also pointed out that as per Section 17 of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act and Rules, 2000, the tender inviting authority has powers to revise the tenders as per the prevailing requirements.  

Udhayakumar said BharatNet Project aimed to connect all the 12,524 village panchayats in Tamil Nadu with scalable bandwidth using Optical Fibre Cable (OFC). The government aims at taking its welfare schemes as well as other services to the poor in a transparent manner, through this project.  BharatNet Project would be implemented by integrating the National Knowledge Network, Tamil Nadu State Wide Area Network (TNSWAN) and Police Network. This project would be a bridge between the government and the people in rural areas.

