Excise officer transferred over liquor scam in Pondy

The Deputy Commissioner of Excise was transferred on Tuesday, and another IAS officer given charge of the post in the wake of the liquor scam, where offcials including a Tehsildar was arrested.

Published: 22nd April 2020

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Deputy Commissioner of Excise was transferred on Tuesday, and another IAS officer given charge of the post in the wake of the liquor scam, where offcials including a Tehsildar was arrested for alleged involvement.

According to a government order, Deputy Commissioner (Excise) J Dayalane was replaced by Shashvat Saurabh, Sub-Collector (Revenue-South),and the former has been directed to report to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms for further posting. Shashvat Saurabh has been given the additional charge as Deputy Commissioner (Excise) with immediate effect, said the order.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said, this transfer shall ensure neutrality in all inquires and investigations in the recent excise violations. "When large amount of liquor has been allegedly sold in black market, the new deputy commissioner will take stock records of all liquor vendors of the day before lockdown and now into possession," said Bedi.

She added, wherever found deficient, the onus to explain the deficiency is on the owner and the licensee. Bedi added that the presumptive excise loss to the administration need to be calculated.

