Govt lab technician made to wait for 30 minutes for riding sans helmet

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A police personnel reportedly made a government lab technician on his way to hospital wait for more than half an hour on Monday morning for issuing a challan for helmet-less riding.

When the technician approached the office of the city commissioner of police, the officers there allegedly refused to register a complaint and told him they would warn the officer instead.

K V Saravanan, lab technician at the government hospital in Balarengapuram, was on his way to hospital from his house on New Natham Road when the incident took place. On AV Bridge, Inspector M Anusha Manohari from Town AWPS stopped Saravanan and asked for his vehicle documents.

When he told her that he was a lab technician and was on his way to the hospital, she was not convinced and made him wait for 30 minutes, saying that no urgent work awaited employees like him. "She then asked her subordinate to register a case against me for not wearing a helmet," Saravanan said.

Responding to the claim, a senior police personnel said that Saravanan was not ill treated. The officer said the technician, when stopped, told the police personnel that it was not necessary to check for helmet-less riding in these times.

The police was ready to let him go after issuing him a challan, but this was delayed after a few people started quarrelling with police for being lenient towards government staff.

Later, the lab technician also developed an altercation with the police. "We will inquire and decide whether action is needed in the incident," the officer said.