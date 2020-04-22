STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Honour sacrifice of doctors, field workers, EPS urges people

Meanwhile, Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan said people who resist the burial of COVID-19 victims will be detained under the Goondas Act.

Published: 22nd April 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern over people objecting to burying medical professionals who died of COVID-19 in their locality, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday appealed to them to honour the sacrifice of doctors and field workers engaged in the battle against the virus.

“I hold the doctors and other frontline workers engaged in protecting the lives of people on par with God. I promise you the government will ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not recur. Doctors and other frontline workers engaged in such works need not have any apprehension. We will stand by you,” Palaniswami said in a statement.“

The Tamil Nadu government had directed that the bodies of COVID-19 victims should be laid to rest according to WHO guidelines. I am pained by the recent incidents that took place when bodies of doctors were taken for burial,” he said.   

Quoting a Tirukkural couplet on showing gratitude to people who worked selflessly for the sake of others, Palaniswami appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and honour the persons who had sacrificed their lives. He recalled that the government had announced several concessions for frontline personnel working against the virus and the entire country has been hailing their service.Meanwhile, Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan said people who resist the burial of COVID-19 victims will be detained under the Goondas Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami COVID-19 Coronavirus doctors Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp