IT employees should work from home till May 3: Minister

CHENNAI: Revenue and Information Technology Minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday urged the employees of Information Technology companies in the State to continue to work from home until May 3 since the Tamil Nadu government has decided not to relax the restrictions for extended period of lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Reviewing the Corona related works of Revenue Department here, the Minister said 80 percent of the persons who contract this virus remain asymptomatic for a long time and the government values the human lives as more important than anything.

Udhayakumar said the slide in the growth of the Information Technology sector could be redeemed in the later period but not the lives of people. As such, the employees of IT sector should continue adhere to the norms for lockdown till May 3.

