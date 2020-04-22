STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karaikal: Blow your nose in public, cough out a fine

Stringent restrictions on public conduct were issued on Monday as lockdown was restricted in Karaikal on Monday.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Stringent restrictions on public conduct were issued on Monday as lockdown was restricted in Karaikal on Monday. The district administration warned residents of action if they sneezed, coughed, spit, blew their nose in public. Those not following social distancing would also be liable for prosecution.
With Karaikal declared as Green Zone, a few businesses started operating.

Addressing media on Tuesday, District Collector Arjun Sharma said, “Spitting is prohibited. People should still cover their faces in public. Coughing and spitting phlegm, blowing noses and sneezing in public without handkerchiefs or masks are also prohibited. We would penalise people who indulge in such activities and those who do not maintain social distancing with up to `100 fine.”

Also penalised would be those who discard used handkerchiefs, cloth and masks openly on roads, pavements and drains. The district administration has instructed members of the public not to step out of their houses without masks. The administration warned that it would penalise those who contravene these instructions as well.

No COVID-19 positive cases have been reported till date in Karaikal district. All samples sent for testing returned negative. The administration is going for stricter implementation of its health service guidelines despite relaxing the curfew and allowing business to function in Karaikal district.

