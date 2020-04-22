Lorries transport COVID-19 fear to Ariyalur villages

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Residents of Reddypalayam and V Kaikatti staged a protest outside a private cement factory in Reddypalayam stating that several lorries returned from red alert districts to Ariyalur district and they were not properly disinfected. They feared possible spread of the virus because of it and demanded closure of the factories. Their protest lasted for over half-an-hour.

Following the imposition of curfew in the district, most of the businesses were shut and transportation services suspended. However, cement factories functioned as usual as cement was reportedly categorized as ‘essential’.

Locals charged that cement factories in and around Ariyalur functioned and several lorries went to other districts to unload cement and returned here, but they were not disinfected.

R Arulmozhivarman, a resident of Mullukurichi said, “Workers from cement factories are not provided face mask or sanitizers. No one follows social distancing inside the cement factories and officials too have failed to ensure workers’ safety. The drivers travel to other districts then come to buy essential commodities at our shops. Villagers fear they are vulnerable to coronavirus. The district administration did not inspect or take action.”

T Elavarasan, an activist from Ariyalur said, “Coronavirus cases are already on the rise in Ariyalur. Lorries are parked near the villages for over two days to load cement. Meanwhile, drivers keep wandering in the streets. Disinfectants are also not sprayed on the lorries. It is sad to see cement factories operating when building and bridge construction works are halted. The district administration must act at the interest of the people and close down the cement factories until the curfew is over.”

On information of protest, Vickramangalam and Kayarlabad police and officials of the cement factory reached the spot and pacified the protestors. Based on their assurance to not allow operation of lorries till the lockdown ends, the people dispersed.

District Revenue Officer K Porkodi told TNIE, “Cement is one of the essential products. Therefore we have received no orders from the government to close the factories.” She directed the factories to spray disinfect on the lorries.