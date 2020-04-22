STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moulvis reach out to archakas in distress

In a manifestation of communal harmony prevailing in the delta region from times of yore, a Muslim organisation distributed essential supplies to temple archakas on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd April 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

The Raza-e-Mustafa, an organisation with Moulvis (Islamic clerics) as members, distributed a pack of essential grocery items including rice, wheat, sugar, pulses, tea dust, chilli powder etc, worth `800. As many as 15 needy priests employed with small temples in different parts of the city were given the aid.

Moulvi Hafiz A Mohammad Rustam Ali, Imam, Ayyankadai street Mosque, and founder of the organisation and Moulvi M Shanavaz Lathifi, Imam, Sowkar Abdul Kareem Sahib Masjid, gave away the relief materials at the Arulmigu Vinayagar Temple, North Main street.

Rustam Ali said it was Satthappa, an archaka,who brought to his notice the plight of those in smaller temples. “We got immense satisfaction by helping the archakas out in this time of crisis”, Moulvi Rusthum Ali said.

Raza-e-Mustafa distributed relief materials to about 200 people, including poor maulvis and Muazzins working in small mosques in the city over the last few days.

communal harmony COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
