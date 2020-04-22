STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 5L workers paid assistance: Labour Min

Further, essential commodities including rice, dal and edible oil would be given to 14.57 lakh workers.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel on Tuesday said that 5.47 lakh workers in the construction sector and the drivers in the unorganised sector have received Rs 1,000 as financial assistance till April 20.  For those workers who have not furnished the bank account details, the Labour department is collecting the information and the amount would be credited to their accounts soon.  

The Minister said as per the announcement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, as many as 14,07,130 workers who are members of 15 welfare boards would be given Rs 1,000 for the extended period of lockdown. The disbursal started on Tuesday. For the first phase of lockdown too Rs 1,000 was paid to them.

Further, essential commodities including rice, dal and edible oil would be given to 14.57 lakh workers. Till April 20, this assistance was disbursed to 5.01 lakh workers and the rest of the workers would get it within a few days.  For the 3.91 lakh migrant workers, essential commodities are being given.

