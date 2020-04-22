STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM, ministers, MLAs to be tested for COVID-19

The medical test would be held between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday and test results would be available by April 25.

Published: 22nd April 2020 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government on Wednesday said Chief Minister V Naryanasamy, his ministerial colleagues, MLAs and MPs would be tested for coronavirus on the premises of the Assembly here on April 23.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here that the medical test would be held between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday and test results would be available by April 25.

"We will use the RTPCR equipment to conduct the test," he said.

Stressing the need for such a test for the people's representatives, the Health Minister said they had been moving about in various places to ascertain whether the social distancing was adhered to by the public.

"To be on safe side the test had been planned now for people in public life."

The government had stayed the use of Rapid Kits received last night from the Centre for testing the COVID 19.

"The ICMR has now directed the government to refrain from using the kits in view of the kits being not up to the mark. We will take steps once we get clearance from the Centre on using the kits," Rao added.

Puducherry had established a good record of having only three positive cases who were under treatment in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital.

"There would be no relaxation of the norms as we have to wait for nearly 10 days for the lockdown to come to an end," the Minister said.

He feared that if restrictions were relaxed, patients from neighbouring States, which were in red zone would troop into Puducherry and its outlying regions.

Hence, the territorial government had come out with a plan to associate the JIPMER to take care of patients at the border points here.

"Only emergency cases from neighbouring districts of Villupuram and Cuddalore would be attended in JIPMER while patients with normal and non serious ailments could be turned away at the border points," he said.

According to the health department, door to door surveillance had been conducted in the Union Territory covering 2,51,381 families which meant 9,54,226 persons had been covered out of the total nearly 13 lakh population.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
V Naryanasamy Puducherry MLAs Pondicherry MLAs coronavirus
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp