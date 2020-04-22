Schools cannot demand fees during lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private schools cannot compel parents to pay fees for the academic year 2020-21 or demand the pending fees for 2019-20 or levy any penalty for delay, the State government has ordered on Tuesday. The Revenue and Disaster Management Department, in an order on Tuesday, said the government has been receiving complaints from parents that private schools have demanded various fees during the lockdown period.

Many parents have lost their livelihood and are unable to go to work during the lockdown. However, in order to pay taxes, schools have been pressurising parents for fees. The State has already announced on multiple occasions that schools should not compel or threaten parents to paying fees during the crisis.