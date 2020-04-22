STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt, district committees to audit SARI, COVID-19 deaths

The District level Technical Committee will  meet within two days of a SARI death and complete the audit.

Published: 22nd April 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar held a discussion on welfare and protection of doctors at the forefront of Corona battle at Secretariat on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department constituted State and district level technical committees for conducting a audit of deaths due to Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) including confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths. In the Government Order dated April 20, the Health Department said that the committees are formed as proposed by the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) to assess medical and non-medical cause of death. It will also help to understand the circumstances that lead to death and lapses, if any, and helps in prevention and case management.

The District level Technical Committee will meet within two days of a SARI death and complete the audit. The committee will recommend appropriate measures to prevent future occurrence of such deaths. Meanwhile, the State level technical committee will analyse the overall trend and factors that lead to COVID-19 related deaths and suggest measures to be implemented in preventing SARI and  COVID-19 related deaths.

It will also frame the guidelines for audit of COVID-19 related deaths and necessary formats for death audits like verbal autospy formats. The committee will scrutinise all the reports received from the Deputy Director, Joint Director of Health Services and also the deans of all medical colleges to review the cases of COVID-19 deaths to take necessary action.

In State level committee, Director of Public Health will be the Chairperson and in the District level committee, Deputy Director of Health Services will be member secretary and Convener.

