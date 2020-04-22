Traditional medicine’s ‘therapeutic trial’ begins in Tamil Nadu

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant move, a team of yoga and naturopathy experts have started India’s first therapeutic trial on a small ‘experimental group’ of people who are either under quarantine or are undergoing treatment at five medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The idea is to understand and validate the positive effect of traditional medicine on the immune system, which is critical in human repose to infectious disease.

These interventions based on Indian traditional medicine and practices are not a ‘cure’, but go hand-in-hand with approved allopathic medical protocol. Even Centre is showing inclination towards this line of treatment with Department of Science and Technology calling for proposals to study appropriate intervention of yoga and meditation in fighting COVID-19.

The medical colleges where these services are provided are Omandurar Medical College, Stanley Medical College, Kilpauk Medical College, Vellore Medical College, and Thoothukudi Medical College. Rajendra Ratnoo, special officer appointed by Centre for Tamil Nadu to handle Covid-19-related works told Express that a detailed protocol was being readied for data collection, research and validation by a committee headed by Dr N Manavalan, Principal, Government Yoga and Naturopathic Medical College and Hospital, Chennai.

“The impact of these therapeutic interventions was being recorded for the patients in the experimental group - where these therapies are given and will be compared with the Covid-19 patients in control group where these yoga and naturopathic interventions are not there due to unwillingness of patients. Very excited about the outcome of this study. If successful, this will have potential to be replicated not only in India but also other countries,” Ratnoo said.

When contacted, Dr N Manavalan told Express that the study was in preliminary stage. “We have given a detailed coronavirus infection prevention and management guidelines through yoga and naturopathy for the doctors to imbibe among patients in the experimental group. This includes giving prescribed quantity of natural immune boosting fresh juices and hot drink. Also, hydrotherapy, aromatherapy, sun bath, acupuncture, yoga therapy and kriya (cleansing techniques in Yoga). We will later scientifically review the collected data.”