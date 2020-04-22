STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Traditional medicine’s ‘therapeutic trial’ begins in Tamil Nadu

The idea is to understand and validate the positive effect of traditional medicine on the immune system, which is critical in human repose to infectious disease.

Published: 22nd April 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

ayurveda, ayurvedic medicines

For representational purposes

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant move, a team of yoga and naturopathy experts have started India’s first therapeutic trial on a small ‘experimental group’ of people who are either under quarantine or are undergoing treatment at five medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The idea is to understand and validate the positive effect of traditional medicine on the immune system, which is critical in human repose to infectious disease.

These interventions based on Indian traditional medicine and practices are not a ‘cure’, but go hand-in-hand with approved allopathic medical protocol. Even Centre is showing inclination towards this line of treatment with Department of Science and Technology calling for proposals to study appropriate intervention of yoga and meditation in fighting COVID-19.

The medical colleges where these services are provided are Omandurar Medical College, Stanley Medical College, Kilpauk Medical College, Vellore Medical College, and Thoothukudi Medical College. Rajendra Ratnoo, special officer appointed by Centre for Tamil Nadu to handle Covid-19-related works told Express that a detailed protocol was being readied for data collection, research and validation by a committee headed by Dr N Manavalan, Principal, Government Yoga and Naturopathic Medical College and Hospital, Chennai.

“The impact of these therapeutic interventions was being recorded for the patients in the experimental group - where these therapies are given and will be compared with the Covid-19 patients in control group where these yoga and naturopathic interventions are not there due to unwillingness of patients. Very excited about the outcome of this study. If successful, this will have potential to be replicated not only in India but also other countries,” Ratnoo said.

When contacted, Dr N Manavalan told Express that the study was in preliminary stage. “We have given a detailed coronavirus infection prevention and management guidelines through yoga and naturopathy for the doctors to imbibe among patients in the experimental group. This includes giving prescribed quantity of natural immune boosting fresh juices and hot drink. Also, hydrotherapy, aromatherapy, sun bath, acupuncture, yoga therapy and kriya (cleansing techniques in Yoga). We will later scientifically review the collected data.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp