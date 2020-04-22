Vegetable prices rise as traders pass on toll fee hike to buyers

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The revision of toll rates in National Highways across the State has resulted in an increase in prices of essential commodities, vegetables in particular, in the district. While traders and transporters are facing a lot of challenges during the lockdown such as shortage of supply from other districts, drop of market price, transportation constraints, etc, this has added no less to their burdens. The revised rates of toll charges by NHAI came into effect on Monday.

“We are already facing shortage of lorry drivers due to coronavirus scare. Transportation cost has increased at least by Rs 3,000 - Rs 4,000 per trip. The additional charges will only increase the prices of commodities,” said G Subbu, President of the Tiruchy Lorry Owners Association.

The cost of vegetables has significantly increased. One kg of potato which was sold for `50 per kg now cost Rs 70-80 per kg, according to traders. “The prices have drastically increased in the last couple of days. With the import varied and markets running in a non-regular manner, we have no other option but to hike the vegetables price,” said Murugan, a trader at the Gandhi market.

Onion price slumps

On the contrary, onion prices dropped due to lack of export and extreme weather conditions. One kg was sold at Rs 10- Rs 15 as against Rs 40 per kg a week ago.

“More than 500 tonnes of onions are stuck in the warehouses. Hence, we are dumping at least 30 tonnes of onion every day as they got ruined,” said Thangaraj, Secretary of Onion Whole sellers Associations. The wholesalers in the district requested the district administration to permit them to unload onions as and when they arrived and not particularly at nights as they claimed that the weather caused more damage to vegetables packed inside tarpaulin sheets.