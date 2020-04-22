STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vegetable prices rise as traders pass on toll fee hike to buyers

The revision of toll rates in National Highways across the State has resulted in an increase in prices of essential commodities, vegetables in particular, in the district.

Published: 22nd April 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The revision of toll rates in National Highways across the State has resulted in an increase in prices of essential commodities, vegetables in particular, in the district. While traders and transporters are facing a lot of challenges during the lockdown such as shortage of supply from other districts, drop of market price, transportation constraints, etc, this has added no less to their burdens. The revised rates of toll charges by NHAI came into effect on Monday.

“We are already facing shortage of lorry drivers due to coronavirus scare. Transportation cost has increased at least by Rs 3,000 - Rs 4,000 per trip. The additional charges will only increase the prices of commodities,” said G Subbu, President of the Tiruchy Lorry Owners Association.

The cost of vegetables has significantly increased. One kg of potato which was sold for `50 per kg now cost Rs 70-80 per kg, according to traders. “The prices have drastically increased in the last couple of days. With the import varied and markets running in a non-regular manner, we have no other option but to hike the vegetables price,” said Murugan, a trader at the Gandhi market.

Onion price slumps

On the contrary, onion prices dropped due to lack of export and extreme weather conditions. One kg was sold at Rs 10- Rs 15 as against Rs 40 per kg a week ago.

“More than 500 tonnes of onions are stuck in the warehouses. Hence, we are dumping at least 30 tonnes of onion every day as they got ruined,” said Thangaraj, Secretary of Onion Whole sellers Associations. The wholesalers in the district requested the district administration to permit them to unload onions as and when they arrived and not particularly at nights as they claimed that the weather caused more damage to vegetables packed inside tarpaulin sheets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 lockdown Vegetable prices toll fee
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp