STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami interacts with doctors and patients, enquires about treatment

The Chief Minister said he had ordered that COVID-19 infection tests should be conducted for those who are suffering from fever, throat infection and breathing issues. 

Published: 23rd April 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister held a review meeting on the availability of essentials and PDS supplies at secretariat on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday interacted with the doctors, nurses and patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital, through video-conferencing facility at the secretariat.  

During his interaction, the Chief Minister enquired about the treatment being given to the infected persons and the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and senior officials were present on the occasion.
The Chief Minister, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “If anyone working in a private hospital contracts the virus, tests will be done on all those in that particular section as per the guidelines, and restoration of medical works will be allowed after completely containing the infection there.”

“Considering the prevailing situation in Chennai, I have directed that the number of COVID-19 tests should be increased. People’s movement should be completely controlled in containment areas and the contacts of those who have been infected should be subjected to appropriate tests,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had ordered that COVID-19 infection tests should be conducted for those who are suffering from fever, throat infection and breathing issues.  Senior IAS officers D Karthikeyan and K Baskaran have been appointed as additional zonal officers to monitor these works.

Tokens to family cardholders on April 24 & 25
Chennai: With a view to prevent the spread of Corona virus, the State government has made arrangements for issuing tokens to family cardholders at their doorsteps on April 24 and 25 intimating the date and time by which they can get their supply of essential commodities free of cost from the ration shops for the month of May. The essential commodities – sugar, dhoor dal and edible oil – would be given to all cardholders while rice would be given as usual to rice cardholders. An official release here said the family cardholders are requested to follow social distancing and go to the shops only during time and date they would be intimated. So far, these essential commodities have been given to 1,89,01,068 families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp