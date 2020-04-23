CM Palaniswami interacts with doctors and patients, enquires about treatment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday interacted with the doctors, nurses and patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital, through video-conferencing facility at the secretariat.

During his interaction, the Chief Minister enquired about the treatment being given to the infected persons and the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and senior officials were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “If anyone working in a private hospital contracts the virus, tests will be done on all those in that particular section as per the guidelines, and restoration of medical works will be allowed after completely containing the infection there.”

“Considering the prevailing situation in Chennai, I have directed that the number of COVID-19 tests should be increased. People’s movement should be completely controlled in containment areas and the contacts of those who have been infected should be subjected to appropriate tests,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had ordered that COVID-19 infection tests should be conducted for those who are suffering from fever, throat infection and breathing issues. Senior IAS officers D Karthikeyan and K Baskaran have been appointed as additional zonal officers to monitor these works.

Tokens to family cardholders on April 24 & 25

Chennai: With a view to prevent the spread of Corona virus, the State government has made arrangements for issuing tokens to family cardholders at their doorsteps on April 24 and 25 intimating the date and time by which they can get their supply of essential commodities free of cost from the ration shops for the month of May. The essential commodities – sugar, dhoor dal and edible oil – would be given to all cardholders while rice would be given as usual to rice cardholders. An official release here said the family cardholders are requested to follow social distancing and go to the shops only during time and date they would be intimated. So far, these essential commodities have been given to 1,89,01,068 families.