Decline in fresh cases in Tamil Nadu

The number of cases has plummented to a new low in the State, giving fresh hope in the fight against the virus. Here is a lowdown on action being taken across districts

32 Journalists have tested positive in the city, including 4 who tested positive on Wednesday

15 Fresh cases reported in the city on Wednesday. Ambattur recorded its first case

Under control

While the numbers have finally come under the control, frontline workers being infected has raised concerns about community spread

1,629 total number of positive cases in State

946 Active cases currently in State

The numbers game

Four journalists, six health workers, 12 year old boy among 33 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 1,629. This is a substantial drop compared to the last three days

27 patients including a 42 year old government doctor cured and discharged from the hospitals till date.Total number of people discharged so far is 662. 18 have died and active cases now are 946

Minutes after a letter written by MBBS trainee doctors went viral saying they would boycott duty if not provided with better protective gear, the RGGGH management sent a video of PG doctors denying the letter’s contents as rumours

Indian Medical Association’s Tamil Nadu wing announced that it had withdrawn its black badge protest planned for Thursday. The announcement came after Centre assured to enact a national law to punish people who attack doctors

As on date 1,11,478 passengers were put under home quarantine for 28 days. Currently, 155 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport and 1,878 are under hospital isolation

In an interesting case, city police busted an alcohol smuggling racket and seized 42 bottles. The gang was travelling in a car carring the sticker ‘Covid-19 emergency’. Following the development, checking of vehicles was intensified in the city on Wednesday

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Member Secretary D Karthikeyan has been nominated to the Zonal Special task team involved in tracing and containing coronavirus besides providing welfare benefits reach the intended public in Chennai District

Students have started receiving their college lectures as video recordings over WhatsApp. Teachers have stopped using the Zoom App after a circular was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs highlighting security concerns with the application

War rages on



‘Help4CovidTN_PY’ launched by a group of volunteers helps those affected by the lockdown. People needing medical support or migrants needing food can reach out to them on: 8488834385



The district administration of Puducherry, in association with a couple of Trusts, has launched ‘Amirtham’, a low cost ‘Food on Wheels’ project to provide nutritious food to the poor at `10 per meal