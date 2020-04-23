First COVID-19 positive case in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri district reported its first nCOVID-19 positive case on Thursday. The-35 year old man, a truck driver transporting vegetables across Tamil Nadu, was tested positive in the RT-PCR test.

On Thursday, health officials reported the first nCOVID positive patient in Dharmapuri and he was moved to the isolation ward of the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. The 35-year-old tested positive in Harur, after health officials who monitored the health conditions of truck drivers collected samples on Tuesday. Following this, seven of his family members were put under home quarantine at Elavadai near Morappur, informed Gemini, Deputy Director of Health Services.

Speaking to TNIE, Gemini said that, the 35-year-old had an extensive travel history travelling back and forth from Madurai, Thekasi, Sangagiri and Hosur. Contact tracing history also reveals that within the span of one months time he had visited Nagpur, Maharastra, Uttar Pradesh and many other states with large number of nCOVID cases being reported.

His native village of Elavadai near in Morappur block has been marked as a containment zone and health officials are spraying disinfection and undertaking contact tracing in the village, he said.

Gemini informed that, a RT-PCR test has been conducted on the patient and he was tested positive. Blood samples from the seven family members have been collected and are being sampled, the results will be announced soon and the family is being placed under residential isolation he said.

District officials including Collector S Malarvizhi, Superintendent of Police P Rajan also visited the village and began preparations for ensuring Elavadai has been properly secured as containment area in a 7-km radius. On Thursday Health Officials also conducted a medical camp in the village.