Just an hour after mother’s funeral he was back at work

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The panchayat president of V Kalathur village in Perambalur district was moved by the commitment shown by sanitation worker A Ayyadurai (45) who returned to duty within hours of his mother’s funeral on Tuesday.

Ayyadurai is a resident of Vannarampoondi village and is a sanitation worker in V Kalathur village panchayat. His mother, 65-year-old Angammal, had been suffering for long from diabetes. Her health started to deteriorate and she died on Tuesday afternoon. Ayyadurai was spraying disinfectant when he got the sad news. He rushed home immediately and the funeral was held at around 6 pm. Within an hour of the burial, Ayyadurai returned to duty. As a V Kalathur police station constable recently tested positive for coronavirus, rigorous disinfecting works are being carried out across the village.

The police station is sprayed with disinfectant twice a day. Streets and vehicles entering the village are disinfected. Ayyadurai and another sanitation worker have been entrusted with the work of spraying disinfectant in the village. Both have been provided PPE kits.

Panchayat president G Prabhu and villagers were moved by Ayyadurai’s commitment to his job. Prabhu said, “At this difficult time, it is the sanitation workers who are on the frontlines exhibiting their dedication across the State. In our village, too, sanitation workers have been working round the clock after the constable tested positive for coronavirus. Disinfecting is going on in full swing. When I came to know of Ayyadurai’s commitment, I wanted to express my appreciation and gratitude. I met him on Wednesday morning and thanked him.”

Speaking to TNIE, Ayyadurai said, “The whole world is suffering from the contagious disease. I feel it is my duty to protect my village, which is why I returned to work as soon as my mother’s funeral was over. On Wednesday morning, too, I sprayed disinfectant in the police station. Only then I went to perform rituals that have to be conducted the day after a death.”