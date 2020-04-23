STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lockdown leaves farmers at wits' end as loans mount and vegetables rot

“I cultivated English cucumber in 2 acres under the polyhouse cultivation system. Now, I am not able to send them to the market,” laments Sivamurthy, who runs a farm at Avarampalayam in Vellore

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sivamurthy is unable to send the cucumber he cultivated to the market

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: When the English cucumber in his farmland began to grow well and was nearing harvest time, Sivamurthy thought he could make a quick buck and pay the bank loan installments with ease. But the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown has dashed his plans.

“I cultivated English cucumber in 2 acres under the polyhouse cultivation system. Now, I am not able to send them to the market,” laments Sivamurthy, who runs the farm at Avarampalayam in Vellore district.

About hundred tons of the yield is going waste as the lack of transportation prevents him from ferrying them to Koyambedu, the only major marketing avenue.

“Truck drivers are not ready to take the cucumber to Koyambedu fearing the police who stop the vehicles at many places causing a long delay. If we keep the cucumber, it will begin to rot after some time,” he said.

Sivamurthy had availed a bank loan of Rs 1.17 crore to set up the polyhouse and owes a monthly repayment of Rs 1.43 lakh.

Incurring a loss of Rs 15 lakh, he is struggling to repay the loan and is hoping for some financial assistance from the government.

Most floriculturists in Tiruvannamalai, where flowers including jasmine and sambangi are grown in about 300 acres, are in a similar situation. Only about 10 per of the jasmine cultivated is being ferried to perfume factories, while the remaining is left to wilt.

“We can’t sell the flowers as major markets are closed. So, we are incurring a huge loss and are not able to pay back the bank loan,” said Ramesh, a flower cultivator.

Although farmers have been clamouring for compensation for the crop loss, officials from the horticulture department said there is no provision for it as of now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vellore Tiruvannamalai Covid-19 lockdown Covid-19 impact
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp