Lockdown leaves farmers at wits' end as loans mount and vegetables rot

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: When the English cucumber in his farmland began to grow well and was nearing harvest time, Sivamurthy thought he could make a quick buck and pay the bank loan installments with ease. But the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown has dashed his plans.

“I cultivated English cucumber in 2 acres under the polyhouse cultivation system. Now, I am not able to send them to the market,” laments Sivamurthy, who runs the farm at Avarampalayam in Vellore district.

About hundred tons of the yield is going waste as the lack of transportation prevents him from ferrying them to Koyambedu, the only major marketing avenue.

“Truck drivers are not ready to take the cucumber to Koyambedu fearing the police who stop the vehicles at many places causing a long delay. If we keep the cucumber, it will begin to rot after some time,” he said.

Sivamurthy had availed a bank loan of Rs 1.17 crore to set up the polyhouse and owes a monthly repayment of Rs 1.43 lakh.

Incurring a loss of Rs 15 lakh, he is struggling to repay the loan and is hoping for some financial assistance from the government.

Most floriculturists in Tiruvannamalai, where flowers including jasmine and sambangi are grown in about 300 acres, are in a similar situation. Only about 10 per of the jasmine cultivated is being ferried to perfume factories, while the remaining is left to wilt.

“We can’t sell the flowers as major markets are closed. So, we are incurring a huge loss and are not able to pay back the bank loan,” said Ramesh, a flower cultivator.

Although farmers have been clamouring for compensation for the crop loss, officials from the horticulture department said there is no provision for it as of now.