Pangolin poaching: An invitation to downfall?

SV Krishna Chaitanya

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as there exists no evidence or DNA analysis to establish the original source of COVID-19, two species - bats and pangolins - are known to carry different strains of coronaviruses, and are being currently investigated.

The worrying fact, however, is that annually hundreds of these scaly ant-eating pangolins are being poached and trafficked from Tamil Nadu forests, researchers opine. This has been happening for years and curbing it hasn’t been a priority, they added. As the world observed Earth Day on Wednesday, the message from conservationalists is that humans need to co-exist. Experts say, despite stringent laws, pangolins are netted, trapped or snared, mainly for Chinese markets, and some for the South East Asian countries.

Forest officials, however, do not deny this. Shekhar Kumar Niraj, Additional Principal Chief Conservor of Forests, and the Director of Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation said, “TN has been a hotspot for pangolin poaching and trafficking. Our field research and TRAFFIC India studies establishes this. The State also has strong connections with AP and Karnataka in this illegal trade.”