STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Scribes give social distancing a wide berth in Madurai

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to media houses on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd April 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Flouting social distancing norms, media persons crowding Minister for Revenue, IT and Disaster Management R B Udhayakumar in Madurai on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In spite of reports of several media persons testing positive for COVI-19, newsmen in Madurai flouted social distancing norms during a media briefing of Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Thursday.

The incident took place after the minister, along with Collector TG Vinay, Commissioner of Police Davidson Devasirvatham, and Corporation Commissioner S Visakan, carried out inspected shops on South Veli Street. Subsequently, media persons flocked around the minister for a briefing.

A reporter, requesting anonymity, said, “Cameramen of channels were huddling together. Media, which carry lessons on social distancing should practice them too,” he added. However, a cameraman of a leading Tamil news channel said, “When other channels are covering the briefing, we cannot skip it; we would be held accountable by our editorial.”

An official, who was present during the inspection, told TNIE that it was high time media persons got sensitised. “A reporter or a cameraman meets many individuals and in the event of any of them getting infected, they could spread the virus,” he said. “Covering each and every inspection by ministers or officials is not necessary under these circumstances. At the same time, officials should avoid media briefing if they find prohibitory orders are violated,” he said.

Ministry’s advisory

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to media houses on Wednesday. Field staff, including reporters, cameramen, and photographers were told to take due precautions. The ministry requested the management of media houses to take necessary care of their field and office staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
social distancing COVI-19 journalists Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp