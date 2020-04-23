STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six positive cases in first line of defence

The officials in the team were also tested at the end of the exercise and all but him were negative.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUVANNAMALAI: Three frontline staff in Chennai, two in Madurai and a health inspector in Tiruvannamalai have tested positive, sparking concern about community spread. Those infected in Chennai include a male housekeeping supervisor at the Egmore Railway Station. The man, in his late twenties or early thirties, is a contractual worker engaged in cleaning and maintenance works.  

Officials are now trying to trace his contacts. “As far as his memory goes, he has not come in contact with any other positive patient,” say officials. The man was on duty till April 13. His colleagues have been tested and their results are awaited.

The second case is a 35-year-old sanitary worker in Pulianthope. Yet another contractual staff, he worked for the Chennai Corporation. His neighbour told Express that he was taken for a medical test on Monday as part of a routine checkup though he showed no symptoms. He was on duty until Wednesday morning.
Last week, a domestic breeder checker with the corporation, around 50-years-old, tested positive in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone.

He again was identified during a routine check up. “He has been admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and is stable,” said a Corporation official. The official added that his close contacts including family have tested negative.

It is not clear if he was deployed for the house-to-house survey that the city corporation has been undertaking on a daily basis with each DBC worker covering 100 houses to check for symptoms of the virus.If that is the case, all houses he visited would come under scrutiny. In Tiruvannamalai, a 58-year-old- health inspector tested positive.  

“The inspector was part of a Rapid Response Team (RRT) tasked with monitoring foreign returnees in the district,” collector K.S. Kandasamy said.

The officials in the team were also tested at the end of the exercise and all but him were negative. Anakkavur, where he was staying, has been contained and his family members isolated. Meanwhile, two contractual sanitary workers at GRH have also tested positive.

