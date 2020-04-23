STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu sees two deaths due to COVID-19, more recovery than new cases

Cumulatively, so far 752 patients have recovered from the illness caused by the virus and today alone 90 were discharged from various hospitals following recovery.

A covid-19 sample collection kiosk installed at Public Health Laboratory and Health Care Center at Pudupet in Chennai. Tamil Nadu on April 12 crossed the 1000-mark in COVID-19 positive cases. (Photo | EPS/Debadutta Mallick)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two elderly people, including a woman died of COVID-19 here on Thursday and as many as 90 were discharged following recovery in a single day while the count of newly infected by coronavirus stood at 54, authorities said.

Cumulatively, so far 752 patients have recovered from the illness caused by the virus and today alone 90 were discharged from various hospitals following recovery, a government bulletin said.

While the bulletin said "there are two deaths," an official told PTI that a man and a woman -one of them a sexagenarian and another a septuagenarian- died here and the State has till date witnessed an aggregate number of 20 deaths.

The number of confirmatory tests carried out was also on the upswing and today alone 6,954 samples were tested and 65,977 samples examined till date since the first case was reported in Tamil Nadu on March 8.

"Testing of 1,433 samples are under process. 6,025 samples are repeat samples of same persons." As regards new positive cases, the State recorded 54, one of whom was a three-year-old girl child from here and the total number of cases stood at 1,683 cases.

The active cases were 908 and a section of the newly infected were primary contacts -those with direct contact to the infected- and others were secondary contacts.

Chennai had 27 new infections, the maximum, while the rest of the people were scaterred across Tamil Nadu.

The State capital continued to have most infections -400- followed by the Western city of Coimbatore that has 134 cases.

Pudukottai and Dharmapuri districts had one positive case each. In home quarantine, there are 23,303 people and in state facilities there are 106.

There are 23 government and 11 private labs in the State to carry out confirmatory RT-PCR tests.

Also, as many as 1,787 people, with suspicion for exposure to the virus have been admitted as in-patients in various hospitals, the government said.

On the lockdown front, police said cumulatively 2,39,770 vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers have been seized for lockdown violations and 2,68,537 FIRs registered for breaching norms and a fine of 2.68 crore imposed.

