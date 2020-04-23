Woman cop in Vaniyambadi tests positive for COVID-19, triggering fears of community spread

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: A woman police inspector attached to the Vaniyambadi taluk police station in Tirupathur district has tested positive for COVID-19, triggering fears of community transmission of the dreaded virus.

The inspector was part of a contingent of frontline COVID-19 warriors in the district.

“The Vaniyambadi police inspector was part of a group of personnel tested for the virus as they are in the frontline in the fight against the pandemic. The results were received on Thursday and she tested positive,” said KST Suresh, Deputy Director of Health Services.

As many as 78 contacts of the officer were traced by authorities of government departments and agencies, most of whom are police personnel.

Suresh said, “She has six family members. All of them are currently in Chidambaram. They were subjected to tests there and put under quarantine.”

Following the positive test, Vaniyambadi taluk police station has been closed and police personnel attached to the station quarantined at a private marriage hall.

Top officers, including Tirupathur SP P Vijayakumar, visited them.

The incident has triggered fears of community spread in Vaniyambadi since she is not connected to anyone who tested positive.

When queried, the DD replied, “We are investigating the source of infection,” adding that whether it is a case of community spread has to be probed.

Vaniyambadi had reported three cases earlier. Subsequently, the government authorities brought contacts of the three patients under quarantine at makeshift facilities.

Recently, an influential political leader had intervened to free several people from the quarantine facility. The leader has been in self-quarantine ever since one of the people released turned positive, sources noted.

A total lockdown has already been enforced in the commercial town as part of the containment zone plan.