70-year-old woman dies of COVID-19, second victim in Madurai

MADURAI: Madurai district recorded the second casualty due to COVID-19 on Friday after a 70-year-old woman succumbed to virus infection.

The septuagenarian was a resident of West Masi Street and her son works as a priest (Bhattar) at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here.

She who was in treatment for diabetes and diarrhoea at a private hospital in the city was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) after she developed fever on April 21, said sources.

At GRH, her swab samples were drawn and she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 23.

The elderly woman who had a history of coronary artery disease (CAD) for the past 10 years also suffered breathlessness, Collector TG Vinay had earlier said.

The source of her infection was unknown, he told on Thursday.

At this juncture, the woman breathed her last in the early hours on Friday and her mortal remains were cremated at Thathaneri.

Earlier, a 54-year-old from Anna Nagar succumbed to COVID-19 in the wee hours on March 25. He was the first patient in Tamil Nadu to die due to COVID-19.