Big dilemma: Save lives or livelihood?

The CM ruled out reopening of industrial clusters in Tirupur, saying it was crucial in preventing the State from entering Stage-III of the pandemic.

Published: 24th April 2020 05:47 AM

Doctors and nurses thanked the CM for welfare announcements

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, representatives of various industrial sectors have appealed to the government to allow reopening of export-oriented units and rural industries with 50 per cent workforce. They have also sought an intensive package for the MSME sector, which is on the verge of collapse.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with a select group of industrialists, over the impact of lockdown and to discuss the roadmap to restarting the economy. CII’s State Chairman K Hari Thiagarajan said it was highlighted during the meeting that if export-oriented firms are not reopened, India could lose business to China. “We have to set the ball rolling, cautiously,” he said.

The CM ruled out reopening of industrial clusters in Tirupur, saying it was crucial in preventing the State from entering Stage-III of the pandemic. Tirupur, which has a high concentration of export-oriented garment industries, is in the red zone.

The meeting was attended by TVS group chairman Venu Srinivasan and India Cements MD N Srinivasan among others. N Srinivasan highlighted the difficulties faced in transporting cement as drivers are not available. “The cement industry has no problem in producing and selling cement. It can resume operation within 10  days of obtaining permission,” he said.

“However, with no income and financial strain continuing, the industry will face enormous difficulties. It will have trouble raising funds from banks and paying future salaries. We will abide by your decision and strictly follow protocols on social distancing, and safety of employees as per guidelines,” he added.
S Vellayan of Murugappa Group requested that the norms for re-opening of industrial facilities and businesses, be set by the medical fraternity, so that the interest of lives and livelihoods can both be addressed.  He also requested that a staggered re-opening of factories and industrial activities happen at the earliest to facilitate return to more normal levels of economic activity.

After hearing them out, the CM said a strategy could be worked out during the expert panel meeting, chaired by Finance Secretary S Krishnan, on Friday.

According to a Government Order, 10  industries were identified as continued process industries including sugarmills. Skeletal staffing has been permitted for maintenance of industrial plants and machineries.

