COVID-19: 54 new cases, two more deaths reported in Tamil Nadu; 90 discharged from hospitals

One of the persons who died was a 56-year-old woman undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vanagaram.

Published: 24th April 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 01:10 PM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami distributing 'kabasura kudineer' to police personnel at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami distributing ‘kabasura kudineer’ to police personnel at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  State  reported  54  new  COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday taking the tally to 1,683 and death toll to 20. Out of  the  fresh  cases,  27  are  from  Chennai.  As  many  as  90  pa-tients  were  cured  and  dis-charged on Thursday.

Dharmapuri district report-ed its first case as a 35-year-old truck driver with a travel his-tory to Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh tested positive.

In a worrying trend, at least 10 of  the 54 persons are suspect-ed to have contracted the infec-tion  from  hospitals.  This  in-cludes two doctors, three staff  nurses and a health inspector. Besides, three pregnant women and a new mother are also sus-pected to have caught the infec-tion from hospitals, sources in the Health Department told Ex-press. Both the doctors belong to  private  hospitals  and  the  three nurses belong to govern-ment hospitals.

In  all,  15  frontline  workers,  including two police personnel and a journalist, tested positive on Thursday. The source of  in-fection in 27 of  the 54 cases is not known.

One of  the persons who died on Thursday was a 56-year-old woman being treated at a pri-vate  hospital  in  Vanagaram.  She tested positive on April 4.

Rajiv  Gandhi  Government  General Hospital dean R Jayan-thi said, “A 70-year-old man who tested positive three days ago, died on Thursday. He had kid-ney problem.”

According to a media bulle-tin, the State has 908 active cas-es  after  752  people  were  dis-charged and 20 died.

Tamil Nadu

Confirmed: 1,683

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 752

CM Edappadi Palaniswami hails doctors

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday reassured his government’s commitment to medical professionals who are on the frontline fighting the coronavirus. “All those discharged from hospitals are praising the doctors and medical professionals who treated them. On behalf of the government, we join the people in praising you,” he told them during a video conference.

CM helps jawan’s mother get meds

TENKASI: Responding to a tweet by CRPF jawan Ravikumar, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami instructed the administration to help the soldier’s 89-year-old mother who was struggling to get medicines owing to the lockdown. A medical team went to her home, did a check-up and handed over medicines for diabetes. A health inspector has been instructed to check her health status periodically. CM also tweeted that she did not have fever or cough.

