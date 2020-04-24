Govt to boost Arogya Setu usage by 50 lakh this week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has asked all state departments to increase the usage of Arogya Setu app and IVRS COVID-19 app by 50 lakh by the end of this week. The officials of various departments across the State has also been asked to create awareness about the app among the local people. Arogya Setu is a COVID-19 contact tracing app developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

It detects and tracks the user’s movement with the help of GPS and Bluetooth sensors and sends out a notification if they come in contact with infected people by using its database and algorithms. Users have to enter personal information while registering on the app and the data will be shared only with the Government of India and does not include third parties as mentioned in the app’s privacy policy.

The information technology secretary has asked the departments to collect statistical reports on the usage of the apps from department and organisations and send it to state informatics officer.