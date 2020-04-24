Kalvi Tholaikatchi to telecast programme on NEET

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials of the State government's educational TV channel Kalvi Tholaikatchi are currently recording programmes on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in order to help students prepare for the test from home.

To be soon telecasted in the channel and also on the channel's YouTube handle (Kalvitvofficial), officials state that staff are shooting content on subjects such as chemistry, physics and biology.

An official said that due to NEET coaching classes not taking place across the State, government school students who have applied for the exam are struggling to prepare for the same.

"It will help government school students prepare for the exam. Technical team staff are shooting the programmes through the subject teachers concerned and it will be telecasted soon," he said.

It must be noted that NEET was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown that was implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19. It was scheduled to be held on May 3.

With many private coaching centres in the State preparing exam aspirants through online classes and a few government school teachers doing the same, the school education department decided to follow their course of action for the benefit of students, said sources.