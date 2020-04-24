Lockdown to be intensified in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for 4 days: Here's what's allowed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A near total lockdown is set to be imposed for four days from April 26 to 29 in the city corporation limits of Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, the state government announced on Friday.

Salem and Tiruppur city corporation limits are to go into a similar lockdown for three days from April 26 to 28.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the decision was taken as the spread of COVID-19 is still severe in urban areas of the state.

Even shops that were so far permitted will be barred during this period in these urban areas. Vehicle movement will also be severely restricted.

Sale of vegetables and fruits would only be permitted in mobile carts. All shops are to remain closed. Hotels can deliver parcels on orders made through phones.

Koyambedu and other wholesale markets will be allowed to function after implementing necessary precautions. Community kitchens may function. NGOs in service of the needy may function with permission from the authorities, the statement said.

Those involved in the information technology sector may work from home.

Hospitals, labs, pharmacies, ambulances and related operations will function as usual during this period.

Similarly, only government departments involved in essential services like the Secretariat, health and family welfare, police force, revenue and disaster management, electricity, Aavin, municipal administration and water supply department will function with limited staff.

Central government offices and banks will function with 33% staff. Amma canteens and ATMs will function as usual.

The statement said all private industries and companies will remain closed during this complete lockdown period in these areas.

A senior state government official clarified to The New Indian Express that media organisations will be allowed to carry out regular work even in areas where the lockdown is intensified.

The statement said that the complete lockdown is based on the recommendation of an expert committee.

The Cuddalore district administration had on Thursday night announced that there will a similar total lockdown in the district on Sunday.

When and where

City Corporation limits of Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai - 6 am, April 26 to 9 pm April 29.

City corporation limits of Salem & Tiruppur - 6 am, April 26 to 9 pm, April 29.

What's on

Hospitals, Pharmacies, medical labs, milk supply, ambulance and hearse vehicle services and allied medical activities.

Vegetable markets like Koyambedu will be allowed with certian restrictions.

Mobile units for sale of vegetables and fruits.

Amma Canteens, ATMs to function normally.

Petrol and diesel bunks - 8 am to 12 noon.

Public distribution system shops, Food corporation of India and Tamil Nadu civil Supplies Corporation godowns.

Only home delivery of parcel food from hotels/restuarants ordered by phone.

Homes for senior citizens, disabled, orphans and caregivers of senior citizens

Community kitchens.

NGOs and organisations helping poor after getting prior permission form authorities.

Print and electronic media.

What's not

Grocery shops.

Bakeries.

All other government and private offices and establishments. This includes registration offices.

General public movement will be heavily restricted and vehicles seized.

Who's allowed to work?

Staff of departments in essential services: secretariat, Health and Family Welfare department, Police, Revenue and Disaster Management, Electricity, Aavin, Local Bodies and drinking water supply departments.

Central government and banks to function with not exceeding 33 percent of the staff strength.

IT company staff can work from home.

Permitted movements

LPG by gas agencies