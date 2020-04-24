Rs 500 crore sanctioned for Kudimaramathu works

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday sanctioned Rs 499.79 crore towards 1,387 Kudimaramathu works in 34 districts for the year 2020-21. The works to be completed include strengthening of tank bunds, desilting of supply channel/surplus course, sluice repair/reconstruction, weir repair/resconstruction, shutters repairs/renewal etc.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
UK's COVID-19 death toll at 19,506 with 684 hospital deaths
Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin month of fasting from April 25 amid coronavirus pandemic
Four COVID-19 positive policemen in Delhi share how they spend time in quarantine
UP lockdown: 28 people held for gathering in community panchayat to resolve marriage dispute
Pakistan extends coronavirus lockdown till May 9 as cases rise to 11,155
Ex-tennis pro and convicted child rapist Bob Hewitt freed on parole