Youth beat boredom with game of volleyball, face a volley of charges

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Twelve youth who tried to beat boredom with some sporting activity drew the ire of police for violating lockdown restrictions.

Twelve youth, aged 18 to 26, of Pappakovil village near Nagapattinam converged on the ground, set up a court and started playing volleyball around 6 pm on Wednesday. The youth were reported to the police. The police arrived, surrounded them all, took them into custody and detained them at Nagapattinam town Police Station till late at night. Also, they were made to repeat the charges, consequences of their action and take a pledge not to behave thus again.

A case was registered against the youth under several IPC 143 (unlawful assembly), sections 188 (disobedience to order), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

The police remembered that they had to release the youth as they cannot remand, decided to ‘discipline’ them. The youth were made to line up outside the station with ‘social distancing’. Inspector S Anand Kumar read out the charges and asked the youth to repeat in chorus. The youth readout that the violation of restriction would render ineligible for government jobs and acquire a passport. The youth also took a pledge not to repeat their action and agreed to face severer consequences for the repeat of the offence.

The youth were released after their parents and guardians arrived at the station and gave an assurance.