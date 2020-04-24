STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Youth beat boredom with game of volleyball, face a volley of charges

Twelve youth who tried to beat boredom with some sporting activity drew the ire of police for violating lockdown restrictions.

Published: 24th April 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Twelve youth who tried to beat boredom with some sporting activity drew the ire of police for violating lockdown restrictions.

Twelve youth, aged 18 to 26, of Pappakovil village near Nagapattinam converged on the ground, set up a court and started playing volleyball around 6 pm on Wednesday. The youth were reported to the police. The police arrived, surrounded them all, took them into custody and detained them at Nagapattinam town Police Station till late at night. Also, they were made to repeat the charges, consequences of their action and take a pledge not to behave thus again.

A case was registered against the youth under several IPC 143 (unlawful assembly), sections 188 (disobedience to order), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

The police remembered that they had to release the youth as they cannot remand, decided to ‘discipline’ them. The youth were made to line up outside the station with ‘social distancing’. Inspector S Anand Kumar read out the charges and asked the youth to repeat in chorus. The youth readout that the violation of restriction would render ineligible for government jobs and acquire a passport. The youth also took a pledge not to repeat their action and agreed to face severer consequences for the repeat of the offence.

The youth were released after their parents and guardians arrived at the station and gave an assurance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp