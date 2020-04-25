Ray of hope

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A pregnant woman who was tested positive on April 2 gave birth to a healthy girl at RSRM GH on Tuesday. Dr K Kalaivani, Medical Superintendent, RSRM Hospital said, “She was shifted for delivery on April 16 after she tested negative twice. The baby tested negative for covid

What’s going on...

Madurai district recorded second casualty due to COVID-19 after a 70-year-old woman succumbed to the infection at 1 am on Friday. Sources said that the woman, a resident of West Masi Street, tested positive for the infection at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on April 23. The source of her infection has not been identified yet, said sources. The deceased’s son is a priest at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple After a Health Inspector, involved in corona prevention activities, tested positive in Tiruvannamalai, a Block Health Supervisor, tested positive on Thursday. Since both were engaged in COVID-19 prevention activities it has raised concern in Cheyyar Health Division. “We have identified 275 contacts of the Health Inspector and the Block Health Supervisor so far,” Dr Azitha, Deputy Director of Health Services, told Express on Friday 16 frontline workers positive on Friday. A pharmacist at the Cardiology Department of the RGGGH tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. According to officials, the patient is one among the 16 front line workers affected on Friday. On 19 April, three post graduate doctors at the RGGGH were tested positive. The doctors were contact of a post graduate doctor who had tested positive on 16 April Six police personnel and a 20-year-old pregnant woman from Sirumugai have tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore. The police who earlier worked at the containment zone in Podanur, joined duty after completing a seven-day quarantine period. The pregnant woman was residing in the containment zone at Sirumugai, said sources Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan has ordered the closure of Podanur Police Station after three police personnel tested COVID-19 positive. The operations of the police station have been shifted tentatively to a private marriage hall on Vellalore road near Mahalingapuram, here, said official sources Woman police attached with Singanallur police station, helped a pregnant woman deliver a baby boy on Thursday night near Singanallur. Later, the woman and her baby was brought to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital by ambulance and admitted for post-pregnancy care. The team was appreciated by Coimbatore city police

Know these...

2,708 Cases booked in Chennai in 24 hours

13 Family members of lorry driver in Dharmpuri, tested negative

16 Fortune tellers, who reached Dindigul from Maharashtra, were quarantined

SASTRA donates robot

SASTRA deemed to be University has designed and fabricated a robot that could be deployed in the ward. On Friday, the robot was donated to Thanjavur Medical college hospital where 50 patients are being treated

Relief material

7,489 - artistes attached to 39 cine workers’ welfare boards have been provided with COVID-19-relief assistance to the tune of D74.89 lakh