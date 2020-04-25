STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ray of hope

A pregnant woman who was tested positive on April 2 gave birth to a healthy girl at RSRM GH on Tuesday.

Published: 25th April 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

A group of youth playing at a ground in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A pregnant woman who was tested positive on April 2 gave birth to a healthy girl at RSRM GH on Tuesday. Dr K Kalaivani, Medical Superintendent, RSRM Hospital said, “She was shifted for delivery on April 16 after she tested negative twice. The baby tested negative for covid

What’s going on...

  1. Madurai district recorded second casualty due to COVID-19 after a 70-year-old woman succumbed to the infection at 1 am on Friday. Sources said that the woman, a resident of West Masi Street, tested positive for the infection at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on April 23. The source of her infection has not been identified yet, said sources. The deceased’s son is a priest at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple
  2. After a Health Inspector, involved in corona prevention activities, tested positive in Tiruvannamalai, a Block Health Supervisor, tested positive on Thursday. Since both were engaged in  COVID-19 prevention activities it has raised concern in Cheyyar Health Division.  “We have identified 275 contacts of the Health Inspector and the Block Health Supervisor so far,” Dr Azitha, Deputy Director of Health Services, told Express on Friday
  3. 16 frontline workers positive on Friday. A pharmacist at the Cardiology Department of the RGGGH tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. According to officials, the patient is one among the 16 front line workers affected on Friday. On 19 April, three post graduate doctors at the RGGGH were tested positive. The doctors were contact of a post graduate doctor who had tested positive on 16 April
  4. Six police personnel and a 20-year-old pregnant woman from Sirumugai have tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore. The police who earlier worked at the containment zone in Podanur, joined duty after completing a seven-day quarantine period. The pregnant woman was residing in the containment zone at Sirumugai, said sources
  5. Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan has ordered the closure of Podanur Police Station after three police personnel tested COVID-19 positive. The operations of the police station have been shifted tentatively to a private marriage hall on Vellalore road near Mahalingapuram, here, said official sources
  6. Woman police attached with Singanallur police station, helped a pregnant woman deliver a baby boy on Thursday night near Singanallur. Later, the woman and her baby was brought to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital by ambulance and admitted for post-pregnancy care. The team was appreciated by Coimbatore city police

Know these...

2,708 Cases booked in Chennai in 24 hours

13 Family members of lorry driver in Dharmpuri, tested negative

16 Fortune tellers, who reached Dindigul from Maharashtra, were quarantined

SASTRA donates robot
SASTRA deemed to be University has designed and fabricated a robot that could be deployed in the ward. On Friday, the robot was donated to Thanjavur Medical college hospital where 50 patients are being treated

Relief material
7,489 - artistes attached to 39 cine workers’ welfare boards have been provided with COVID-19-relief assistance to the tune of D74.89 lakh

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp