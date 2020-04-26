3-year jail term for blocking burial or cremation of COVID-19 victims in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Blocking the 'dignified' burial or cremation of people, who had died of a notified disease in Tamil Nadu will now attract a three-year prison term, according to an ordinance promulgated by the state government.

The state government has come with the ordinance following the incidents a section of public raised objections against the burial of two doctors who succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus in the recent past.

According to the press statement of Tamil Nadu government, those objecting dignified burial of persons who died to notified disease (such COVID-19) would be imprisoned from a minimum of one year to maximum of three years as per sec 74 of Tamil Nadu Public health act, 1939.

