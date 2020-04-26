STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3-year jail term for blocking burial or cremation of COVID-19 victims in Tamil Nadu

An ordinance has been promulgated by the state government to punish the persons who raise objections and prevent the decent burial of COVID-19 victims.

edics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)

Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Blocking the 'dignified' burial or cremation of people, who had died of a notified disease in Tamil Nadu will now attract a three-year prison term, according to an ordinance promulgated by the state government.

The state government has come with the ordinance following the incidents a section of public raised objections against the burial of two doctors who succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus in the recent past.

According to the press statement of Tamil Nadu government, those objecting dignified burial of persons who died to notified disease (such COVID-19) would be imprisoned from a minimum of one year to maximum of three years as per sec 74 of Tamil Nadu Public health act, 1939.

The ordinance states that blocking or attempting to block the "dignified burial or cremation of those who had died of a notified disease" has been made a criminal offence, an official release here said.

The statement has further noted that the ordinance has been promulgated with an aim to punish them who object the dignified burial of the persons who died due to notified disease.

(With PTI inputs)

