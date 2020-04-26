66 new cases in Tamil Nadu, 94 discharged

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State recorded 66 fresh cases on Saturday taking the total tally to 1,821, a day before an ‘intense lockdown’ begins across five cities. Continuing the trend of the previous day, on Saturday too the number of people getting discharged was more than the number of fresh cases. On Saturday alone 94 people were cured and discharged, taking the total number of cured cases to 960. The number of active cases in the State is 835.

The death toll rose to 23, after a Chennai resident succumbed on Friday night. The deceased, a 36-year- old, is the youngest victim in the State. He was admitted at the Chromepet GH with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). “We were shocked he was just 36,” said official sources. “Later, we found out he had hypothyroidism and obesity.” Officials added that he is likely to have contracted the virus from vegetable vendors in his area. “Five vendors near his house have tested positive. We have quarantined his family members.’’ In yet another worrying incident, a minor boy employed at a shop in the Vadapalani market tested positive.

The shop owner tested positive on April 19, and officials are now tracing all contacts and quarantining them. Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial Central team led by National Disaster Management Authority Joint Secretary V Thiruppugazh on Saturday inspected the measures taken to prevent the infection in Chennai and other areas. The team is also scheduled to visit more places in the coming days.

Just 1 dist in green zone

As per the latest health bulletin, the State has been divided into Red, Orange and Green zones. Red zone districts have more than 15 cases or their doubling time is lower than four days, the orange zone has less than 15 cases while the green zone has had no new cases in the past 28 days.

Currently, only Krishnagiri is in the green zone while most districts of the State are in the Red. Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said TN has ramped up testing facilities to 41 and the recovery rate has risen to 52 percent. “This week, we will increase the testing capacity. In TN, we have done double the number of tests than the national average,’’ said the Minister.