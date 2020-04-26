COVID-19 test for all front line workers to begin in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that no new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has been reported in the union territory on Sunday and the active cases stood at four, Director of Medical Services (DMS) Dr. S Mohan Kumar on Sunday said that now testing of front line workers like health and other staffs as well as journalists will begin.

Briefing media, Dr Mohan Kumar said 12 tests were conducted on suspected cases on Saturday and they all proved to be negative. Further all the tests of random samples taken from common people visiting hospitals and primary health centres has proved negative for the past one week. There is no community transmission and Puducherry is having cases which came from outside only. People need not panic even if they develop fever or symptoms of flu as it could be an ordinary flu too.

Stating that a large number of people gathered in markets and streets in Cuddalore, Villupuram and other districts of Tamilnadu on Saturday following the announcement of total lockdown for three days, Dr Mohan Kumar appealed to the people of Puducherry to refrain from doing so as the situation in Puducherry was not like Tamilnadu. If they did, all the efforts taken so far will go in vain, he added.

He said the door to door screening of about 11 lakh people of the total population was conducted for COVID-19 and the second round of screening will start soon. Pointing out the heavy rain which lashed Puducherry and suburbs this morning, Dr Mohan Kumar cautioned people against dengue. He said that this was the onset of the dengue season and health department had already taken preventive measures. He appealed to people not to allow water stagnation around their houses and help prevention of the spread of dengue.