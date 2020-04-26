STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 test for all front line workers to begin in Puducherry

Director of Medical Services said the door to door screening of about 11 lakh people of the total population was conducted for COVID-19 and the second round of screening will start soon.

Published: 26th April 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 Rapid Test at a camp during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Bhubaneswar

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 Rapid Test at a camp during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that no new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has been reported in the union territory on Sunday and the active cases stood at four, Director of Medical Services (DMS) Dr. S Mohan Kumar on Sunday said that now testing of front line workers like health and other staffs as well as journalists will begin. 

Briefing media, Dr Mohan Kumar said 12 tests were conducted on suspected cases on Saturday and they all proved to be negative. Further all the tests of random samples taken from common people visiting hospitals and primary health centres has proved negative for the past one week. There is no community transmission and Puducherry is having cases which came from outside only. People need not panic even if they develop fever or symptoms of flu as it could be an ordinary flu too.

Stating that a large number of people gathered in markets and streets in Cuddalore, Villupuram and other districts of Tamilnadu on Saturday following the announcement of total lockdown for three days, Dr Mohan Kumar appealed to the people of Puducherry to refrain from doing so as the situation in Puducherry was not like Tamilnadu. If they did, all the efforts taken so far will go in vain, he added.

He said the door to door screening of about 11 lakh people of the total population was conducted for COVID-19 and the second round of screening will start soon. Pointing out the heavy rain which lashed Puducherry and suburbs this morning, Dr Mohan Kumar cautioned people against dengue. He said that this was the onset of the dengue season and health department had already taken preventive measures. He appealed to people not to allow water stagnation around their houses and help prevention of the spread of dengue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Puducherry
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp