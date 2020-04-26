Mother poisons girls to death, arrested

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Over family issues, a mother allegedly gave rat poison to her two daughters near Manapparai on Friday. Failing to respond to the treatment, both the girls died in the hospital, following which their mother was arrested. Police sources said that after her husband’s demise, Shantha Meena (40) and her three children a son (15) and two daughters (13) and (11) were living in a joint family with her relative in Samuthiram village near Manapparai.

On Friday, both Lalitha and Gokila fell unconscious after consuming a beverage. Although they were taken to Tiruchy GH for treatment, they died later. On examination, it was found that the beverage had rat poison in them.

Subsequently, the police interrogated the mother. It is said that the girls had the habit of stealing money from their uncle. They were reprimanded by their uncle several times in the past. Recently, they reportedly, stole some money from their uncle. When their mother came to know about this, she allegedly mixed rat poison in her daughters’ drinks. Based on her statement, Shantha was arrested by the Manapparai police.

Family strife

