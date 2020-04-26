STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports award nominations to get late, process could be simplified

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The nomination process for country’s most prestigious recognition of sporting achievement — Khel Ranta and Arjuna Awards — is set to be delayed because of the prevailing situation. The sports ministry has not even advertised for nominations as yet. The final date of nomination too could stretch to June or beyond. 

Usually, the process ends by last week of April. But this year, due to the lockdown and various restrictions in place, the ministry is yet to send out a circular or advertise. There are indications that the process of finalising the formalities might take place sometime next week.

However, the date on which the awards are conferred — National Sports Day, August 29 — remains unchanged, as of now. Even though the awards committee takes into consideration four years’ achievement, since 2019 was a non-Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth Games year, things would be simpler.

There is a possibility that the process this time would be simplified. Since the country is under lockdown and sending hard copies or submitting them physically as per earlier instructions might be difficult, the entire process might go online.

There are indications that the nomination process could also be easier. The sports ministry usually calls for nominations from players, coaches, sporting icons under the following heads: Arjuna Awards, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Awards, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purashkar (for sports promotion and development), Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement in sports and games and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards.

