64 new cases in Tamil Nadu, 60 cured; 15 of Chennai family positive

As per the latest health bulletin, as many as 1,20,362 people have been under home quarantine and 1,838 are under hospital isolation.

File picture of COVID-19 outpatients ward set up at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day when five cities across the State entered an ‘intense lockdown’, Tamil Nadu recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total number of cases to 1,885 and the toll to 24. Meanwhile, 60 patients were discharged from hospitals after getting cured.

There were five children below 10 years of age among the fresh cases. Of the 64 cases, 28 are from Chennai, 15 from Madurai, seven from Virudhunagar, four each from Villupuram and Namakkal, two from Tirupur, and one each from Kallakurichi, Ramnad, Salem, and Tiruvallur.

“A 42-year-old man admitted in a private hospital died on Saturday,” according to media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health. With as many as 1,020 patients cured, the State now has 838 active cases.
15 of family has Covid-19

Fifteen members of a family living in a multi-storey building in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar tested positive on Saturday. A recent prayer meeting attended by them in the same building is blamed for the infections.

Corporation officials suspected a couple among them, both sanitary workers, as the source of infection. All the infected people are below the age of 40. The family members lived in different floors of the three-storey building and the prayer meet was held on the ground floor recently.

Meanwhile, Krishnagiri district officials breathed a sigh of relief after a man who initially tested positive, tested negative in the second confirmatory test for COVID-19. Krishnagiri therefore remains the only district in Tamil Nadu not to have reported any cases.

What are latest figures?
Till date 87,605 samples have been taken, among them 1,885 were tested positive and 77,133 tested negative. Testing of 568 samples are under process and 8,019 samples are repeat samples of same persons, says the latest health bulletin

