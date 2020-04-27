7 industries to resume operations in Puducherry, SOP being prepared for permitting shops to open

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry administration has granted permission to seven industries to resume operations, which complied with the criterion prescribed by the Government of India (GOI), District Collector T Arun said.

Briefing newsmen, he said that in all 570 applications have been received from industrialists seeking to reopen their industries. But most of them are incomplete, i.e., without fulfilling the guidelines given by GOI. Every day the processing will continue and permission will be granted if the applications were found intact. In case the guidelines aren't adhered to, permission will be denied, he said adding that guidelines are available in the District collector’s website http://collectorate.py.gov.in

With regards to opening of shops, he said that a standard operating procedure (SOP) was being prepared based on which shops would be permitted to open. "We need to follow a graded approach as all shops could not be permitted to open”, he said.

Stating that the people’s cooperation to the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is diminishing, the district collector warned of imposing some stern measures.

