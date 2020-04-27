STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Central team inspects Koyambedu market, Amma Canteen premises

The central team also visited the Chennai Trade Centre and Nandambakkam which has been converted into 532-bed isolation wards to face any eventuality. 

Published: 27th April 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Koyambedu market

An inside view of Koyambedu vegetable market. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Inter Ministerial Central Team visited various key places in the city for the second day on Sunday and inspected the COVID-19 activities.  The team first visited the Disaster Management Data Analytics Centre set up in association with the HCL established at a cost of `1 crore, aimed at capturing data trends in real time from across all districts of the State.  The centre is located in Ezhilagam Building in Chepauk.  The team interacted with the officials there.

Later, the team members visited Koyambedu wholesale market and inspected how vegetables and fruits are sold according to the restrictions.  They also spoke to the lorry drivers from other States and also enquired about the mobile vegetable shops.  After this, the team visited Amma Canteen in Virugamabakkam and interacted with the people coming there.   

The Central team members at the Disaster Management Data Analytics Centre in Chepauk

The central team also visited the Chennai Trade Centre and Nandambakkam which has been converted into 532-bed isolation wards to face any eventuality.  The team also visited the control room at the office of the Differently Abled Welfare Department on Marina.

Meanwhile, women of the State who suffered domestic violence, can address their grievance by dialling the helpline numbers and reaching Anganwadi employees of the state.

According to a press release from the social welfare department, the department has been serving to the women of the state who are suffering from domestic violence, by offer tele -counselling, medical assistance, temporary shelter, food and legal aid through the district administrations. 

The women can register their complaints by dialling 181, 1091 and 112. Action will be taken against the compliant after conducting enquiry by the district officers, family welfare counsellor.  The women of the state are requested to conduct the nearest Anganwadi employees in they faced any domestic violence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koyambedu market
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp