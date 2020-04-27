Central team inspects Koyambedu market, Amma Canteen premises

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Inter Ministerial Central Team visited various key places in the city for the second day on Sunday and inspected the COVID-19 activities. The team first visited the Disaster Management Data Analytics Centre set up in association with the HCL established at a cost of `1 crore, aimed at capturing data trends in real time from across all districts of the State. The centre is located in Ezhilagam Building in Chepauk. The team interacted with the officials there.

Later, the team members visited Koyambedu wholesale market and inspected how vegetables and fruits are sold according to the restrictions. They also spoke to the lorry drivers from other States and also enquired about the mobile vegetable shops. After this, the team visited Amma Canteen in Virugamabakkam and interacted with the people coming there.

The Central team members at the Disaster Management Data Analytics Centre in Chepauk

The central team also visited the Chennai Trade Centre and Nandambakkam which has been converted into 532-bed isolation wards to face any eventuality. The team also visited the control room at the office of the Differently Abled Welfare Department on Marina.

Meanwhile, women of the State who suffered domestic violence, can address their grievance by dialling the helpline numbers and reaching Anganwadi employees of the state.

According to a press release from the social welfare department, the department has been serving to the women of the state who are suffering from domestic violence, by offer tele -counselling, medical assistance, temporary shelter, food and legal aid through the district administrations.

The women can register their complaints by dialling 181, 1091 and 112. Action will be taken against the compliant after conducting enquiry by the district officers, family welfare counsellor. The women of the state are requested to conduct the nearest Anganwadi employees in they faced any domestic violence.