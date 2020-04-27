STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops contracting virus at vehicle check-points?

Police personnel stop a motorist in Chennai | Seshadri Sukumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A basic assessment into the nature of work given to the seven police personnel, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, since the lockdown period began indicated that all of them were deployed at various checkpoints across the district to crackdown on violators, according to police sources.

All of them have been quarantined at hospitals for treatment. It is suspected that the seven would have contracted the virus from carriers at the checkpoints, police sources said. Explaining the tasks given to police personnel at vehicle checkpoints, a police officer said that it is unavoidable to carry out the check without touching any of things that people carry as all of them seemingly have a genuine reason to venture out.

The officer said that the situation is even worse in and around containment zones. “It is a very challenging task to guard boundaries of containment zones, where there are more chances of a person contracting virus. Every person has to be checked. This is the reason why three personnel from the same police station in Podanur tested positive,” the officer said, adding that the lockdown was a huge relief.

Meanwhile, those deployed at check points have been instructed to carry out the task by maintaining high precautions.  

“Our officers are playing a vital role in keeping people safe in these trying times. A total of 196 police personnel in Coimbatore city were screened during the last three days. There would be further tests if anybody has any discomfort. Also, police stations are being disinfected regularly,” a senior police officer said.

