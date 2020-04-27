STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Corona walls' on TN-Andhra border pulled down after essential services hit roadblock

“Since vehicles carrying essential goods, including milk, could not pass through the check posts, the Vellore district administration was requested to remove the walls,” said Chittoor RDO C Renuka

Published: 27th April 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

One of the walls being dismantled

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A day after their construction, the walls raised across border roads between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were removed as they denied access to ambulances and other vehicles with medical emergencies from the neighbouring state, Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram told The New Indian Express.

He added that the Chittoor SP had sent some messages on WhatsApp on how ambulances were stuck because of the walls which were meant to block vehicle movement as part of a stricter lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'corona walls' had come up across the border roads near check posts at Mathandakuppam in Ponnai and Sainagunta near Gudiyatham on Sunday.

Motorists plying with permission through Ponnai were diverted through entry/exit points in Christianpet and Serkkadu while those moving through Sainagunta were advised to take the Paradrami check post.

Chittoor RDO C Renuka and Tahsildar Subramaniam were also present while the temporary walls were dismantled.

“Since vehicles carrying essential goods, including milk, could not pass through the check posts, the Vellore district administration was requested to remove the walls,” Renuka said.

Revenue department officers said that a huge quantity of milk and vegetables, including tomato and cabbage, were being transported through Ponnai and Sainagunta check posts every day from Andhra Pradesh to Koyambedu market. The blocking of the two key routes led to unnecessary hassles in operating trucks carrying essential goods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vellore COVID19 Coronavirus Chittoor
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp