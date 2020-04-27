Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu awaits nod for plasma therapy trials in week's time

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar on Monday said the state is expecting central government's permission for blood plasma treatment trials in a week's time.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayabaskar said the state has applied for starting blood plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients.

He said the permission is expected in a week's time. In the meantime necessary activities in that connection is being taken.

A total of 1,885 persons (1,279 male, 606 female) have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state till Sunday.

So far, 1,020 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the state, health officials added.