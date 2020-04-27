STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GRH nurse, pregnant woman among four new COVID-19 patients in Madurai

The GRH nurse had earlier been posted on duty at the COVID-19 ward. She had been residing at the hospital's quarantine facility until recently.

Coronavirus

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Four persons, including a nurse at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and a 27-year-old pregnant woman, tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Monday. 

With this, the number of cases in the district is now 79. The four patients are a 40-year-old woman from Madurai East block who works as a staff nurse at GRH, a 27-year-old woman from Anuppadi Road, a 29-year-old man from Karisalkulam and a 64-year-old man from Jarikaikara Street in the city limits, Collector TG Vinay said. 

Sources added that the 27-year-old resident of Anuppadi Road is a pregnant woman with no history of travel, comorbidity or symptoms. The Collector said that contact tracing was underway. 

The GRH nurse had earlier been posted on duty at the COVID-19 ward. She had been residing at the hospital's quarantine facility until recently. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old resident of Karisalkulam has had contact with the 25-year-old GRH sanitary supervisor who tested positive on April 22. The sexagenarian from Jarikaikaran Street is a contact of another COVID-19 patient and has diabetes and hypertension. 

As of Monday, two nurses, two sanitary workers, one sanitary supervisor -- all of whom worked at GRH -- two policemen, one fireman and three pregnant women are amongst those who have contracted the infection in Madurai district.

