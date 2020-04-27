Krishnagiri heaves a sigh of relief

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: People in Krishnagiri district heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday evening after a suspected case of COVID-19 turned negative.“It was a 43-year-old man from Hosur who was working in a pharmaceutical company at Mysuru in Karnataka. He returned to the district on March 21.

After four of his coworkers reportedly contracted the virus, he isolated himself in his house for 34 days and went to Hosur Government Hospital for test on Friday. There his samples were collected and sent to Institute of Vector Control and Zoonoses, which diagnosed him positive for coronavirus through RT- PCR test on Saturday evening,” Collector S Prabhakar told TNIE.

The man was asymptomatic and his new sample along with the old one was sent to King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in wee hours of Sunday. The samples of three of his family members were also sent for testing. The test result came out to be negative on Sunday evening. The man was admitted to isolation ward at Government Salem Medical College Hospital, the collector added.

A senior health official requesting anonymity said, “The RT- PCR would not show exact results all the time. There are possibilities of the test results going wrong. Hence, the samples were sent for reconfirmation and the results came negative.” According to the official, 71 positive cases were reported from the man’s company, a hotspot in Mysuru.

A revenue official said that four of his cowokers who had returned to the district had already tested negative, while the man tested negative on Sunday.