STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC dismisses PIL against toll fee during COVID-19 lockdown

However, the court allowed petitioner V Munikrishnan to submit a detailed representation seeking the relief to the NHAI if advised and permissible under law.

Published: 27th April 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking to forbear collection of toll charges from road users till the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

Pointing to an earlier order of it which had held the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was bound to maintain toll roads to facilitate smooth and safe movement of traffic, the court said the prayer for blanket order against collection of toll cannot be granted.

A bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice M Nirmal Kumar, however, gave liberty to the public interest litigation petitioner V Munikrishnan to submit a detailed representation seeking the relief to the NHAI if advised and permissible under law.

Citing the loss suffered by farmers and others due to the lockdown, the petitioner said levying toll charges amounted to adding salt to the wound. Earlier, Assistant Solicitor General G Karthikeyan submitted levy of toll was having a statutory backing in the form of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

Meanwhile, another PIL has been filed in the court seeking a direction to the authorities to keep open home appliances shops and service centers for specific timings during the lockdown. Many healthcare facilities and thousands of households were in urgent need of maintenance and repair of home appliances which have become life-essential products, the petition said. It is likely to come up for hearing later this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Toll collection lockdown toll collection NHAI COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp